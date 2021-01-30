74-year-old Nampa bicyclist dies in car crash near Melba

Police say the Nampa man failed to yield at a stop sign and got hit by a sedan going through the intersection.

MELBA, Idaho — A 74-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon after his bicycle was hit by a car a few miles north of Melba.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Stage Coach Road, north of Melba.

Ronald Lemmon of Nampa was riding his bike eastbound on Stage Coach Road when police said he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Southside Boulevard.

Police said a 1990 Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Southside Boulevard crashed into Lemmon. The Camry was driven by a 32-year-old Nampa man.

Lemmon was wearing a helmet, police said, but he still died from his injuries at the scene of the accident.

His next of kin have been notified.