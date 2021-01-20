Nampa man dead in head-on crash in Canyon County

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed over the centerline and hit an oncoming pickup truck, causing it to roll.

GREENLEAF, Idaho — One driver is dead and another is hurt after their vehicles collided head-on on Highway 19 in Canyon County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 4:19 p.m. near the intersection with Notus Road in Greenleaf.

According to Idaho State Police, 30-year-old Pedro Avalos of Nyssa was driving west in a Toyota Camry when he crossed over the centerline into the oncoming lane.

Avalos' car crashed into an eastbound Ford Ranger driven by 35-year-old Adam Hawthorne of Nampa. The impact caused Hawthorne's pickup to roll, and both vehicles came to a stop on the right shoulder.

Hawthorne was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa, where he died from his injuries. Avalos was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. His current condition is unknown.