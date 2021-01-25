The driver tried to run away but a few people apprehended him until police could take him into custody.

PORTLAND, Ore — One person died and five others were hospitalized after a driver hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles across dozens of blocks in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon. The suspect is in custody.

Portland Fire & Rescue initially said one person was critically injured and the five other people hospitalized were expected to survive. Portland police later said one of the victims had died. More people were injured but didn’t need to go to the hospital, according to Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue. No other information about the victims has been released.

Portland police first responded to a hit-and-run at 1 p.m. in the area of Southeast 33rd Avenue and Pine Street, near Laurelhurst Park. During that time, police said they received additional calls about the same suspect hitting other pedestrians and vehicles. Officer Derek Carmon said the last of the known crashes occurred on Southeast Stark Street, between 17th and 18th avenues. The suspect was driving erratically on the road and sidewalks, Carmon said. He said there are multiple crime scenes police are investigating.

The suspect, who Carmon said was driving a silver Honda Element, ran away following the last crash. He said a couple people saw the suspect running, corralled him and held him in place until officers arrived. The name of the suspect will be released after his arrest is processed.