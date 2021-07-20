Police need help identifying Boise robbery suspect

Investigators have released a surveillance photo of a man who robbed a business on the 3600 block of W. State Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Have you seen this man? That's the question the Boise Police Department is asking the public as they seek to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. Sunday to a report of an armed robbery. It appears the man possibly had a weapon and demanded money from an employee before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Officers searched the area for a person matching the suspect's description but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He was wearing black fabric or clothing wrapped around his head, a black face covering, a blue or green button-up checkered shirt, black undershirt, light-wash blue jeans, and light brown hiking style shoes or boots.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can also leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device or online at www.343COPS.com .

