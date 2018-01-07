BOISE - Boise Police are investigating a stabbing which occurred in the area of W. State Street and Wylie Lane this evening.

According to a BPD post on Twitter, one person is in custody and the scene is secure.

State Street is closed in that area. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area.

KTVB's Joe Parris lives in that area and said he saw as many as two dozen police units responding to an apartment complex. He also spotted several ambulances he believes were heading for Saint Alphonsus.

Boise Police tweeted that more information will be released as it becomes available.

KTVB has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

