A Boise mass stabbing left nine people hurt, including six children, after a man attacked a 3-year-old's birthday party on Saturday, June 30, at an apartment complex near West State Street and Wylie Lane. Four of the victims were critically injured.

BOISE -- A 3-year-old girl has died just two days after a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex.

The girl was celebrating her birthday with friends and family Saturday night when she and eight other people were stabbed.

Boise Police say the girl was flown to Salt Lake City after the incident due to her injuries but died Monday morning.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter issued the following statement in response to the girl's death:

"We were heartbroken today to learn of the death of one of Saturday’s young victims. The thought of a happy occasion like a child’s birthday party being turned into the darkest of sorrows in such a vicious way is almost unfathomable. I know every Boisean joins me in sending our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, as well as continued thoughts and prayers to the other eight victims recovering from their injuries."

30-year-old Timmy Kinner has been charged with first-degree murder, along with nine counts of aggravated battery and six counts of injury to a child.

He is being held without bond in the Ada County Jail.

