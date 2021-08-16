Police: Boise man fired off high-powered rifle in dispute over loud music

Robert Heiner is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in city limits.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who police say fired several shots from a high-powered rifle in a Boise neighborhood Saturday night has been arrested and charged.

Boise police officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Sunrise Manor Way around 9:25 p.m. and evacuated nearby residents from their homes.

This came after learning that a man had fired a rifle multiple times out in front of his home before going back inside.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Robert Chad Heiner of Boise.

After making contact with Heiner, officers found more evidence that he had fired multiple rounds from a rifle and pointed the gun at one person. Police say Heiner was upset about his neighbor playing loud music. No one was injured during the altercation.

Heiner was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in city limits. As of Monday evening, he had not posted bond and remained behind bars.

