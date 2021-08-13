Nampa Police looking for leads on playground vandalism

NPD says the culprit caused about $5,000 in damage to play equipment at West Park.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are hoping someone has information that will help them find whoever's responsible for damaging electronic play equipment at West Park.

The police department said Friday morning in a Facebook post that the vandalism took place back on June 11 - in the middle of the night.

"We know. What took us so long to post this? Why are we posting it now? Better late than never," the post reads, adding that someone out there has information to help solve the crime.

The damaged equipment was part of a Neos playground system programmed with light and sound games.

West Park is located next to West Middle School, near the intersection of Lone Star Road and Midland Boulevard.

If you have information about what happened, Nampa Police want to hear from you. They ask you to contact the officer investigating this case at 208-468-5650 or message the department through the NPD Facebook page.

#CommunityCrimeFighters - do you have information about this vandalism? We hope you can help us out. In the middle of... Posted by Nampa Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

Watch more crime news: