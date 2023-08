A person walking on a road in Caldwell was hit by a car and killed Sunday night, according to Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reported that a person was hit and killed by a car near Karcher Road and Indiana Avenue in Caldwell late Sunday night.

ISP is investigating the crash and hasn't notified the individual's family yet.

We will update with more details as they become available and when the immediate family of the deceased has been notified.