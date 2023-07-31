Meridian man hit, killed by vehicle in Boise

Boise Police said the 27-year-old man was walking in the southbound lanes of Cloverdale Road when he was hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — A 27-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to the Boise Police Department. Investigators believe the man was walking in the travel lanes of North Cloverdale Road at the time of the crash.

Police said a woman was driving south on Cloverdale Road when she hit the 27-year-old around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The crash occurred near the intersection with West Briarwood Drive.

Ada County Coroner Richard D. Riffle identified the man as Aldin Ekic of Meridian. He died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release. Ekic's cause of death and manner of death are listed as "pending."

While Boise Police said early evidence shows the man was walking in the southbound lanes of Cloverdale Road when he was hit, Monday's crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

BPD's Violent Crimes Detectives and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene Monday morning.

