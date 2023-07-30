Police: Man hits car during DUI arrest

Police said he also nearly hit an officer and sped down State Street.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested 45-year-old Timothy Bingaman, of Caldwell, for a DUI, assault, possession and evading police.

According to police, they responded to a welfare check on Saturday, July 29 near Glenwood and Marigold in Garden City. When they arrived, they found Bingaman in a parking lot and tried to talk with him. He then drove out of the lot, nearly hitting an officer.

Police said that he then sped down State Street, "with a disregard for the safety of the public." Close to the intersection of Highway 44 and Longhorn he hit a patrol car and officers were able to take him into custody.

He was booked into Ada County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, eluding an officer, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence for the second time and having an open container of alcohol. No one was hurt. His arraignment is set for Monday, July 31.

