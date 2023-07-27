Boise Police investigating 'suspicious' death in area south of I-84

Boise Police officers have taken one person into custody in the area of Amity near Market and Production.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a death in an industrial/commercial area of southeast Boise.

According to a tweet by the Boise Police Department, the death occurred in the area of Amity Road near Market and Production streets. That's south of Interstate 84 off of Broadway.

Police said one person is in custody and the scene is secure.

Details about the deceased person, the cause and manner of the death, and the person in police custody have not yet been released.

KTVB has a crew in the area. This developing story will be updated as the investigation continues and new information is confirmed.

