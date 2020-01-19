Nampa Police: Small blue pill may be connected to a string of recent overdoses

This pill may be sold to people as OxyContin and police warn that these drugs are potentially fatal.

The Nampa Police Department is now warning the Treasure Valley community about a small blue pill that is possibly connected to several overdoses in the last few days.

Officials said officers have responded to three overdose-related calls in the last two days, which investigators believe might be connected to an illegal drug, which is described as a small blue pill and may be sold under the guise that it is OxyContin.

These narcotics are very potent and potentially deadly to consumers, according to police. The Nampa Police Department is urging consumers to avoid pills like this.

No further details about this drug were released by officials.