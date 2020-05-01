LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — The Lemhi County Drug Task Force arrested two people on Saturday after finding a handgun, two rifles, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property were found by police while serving a search warrant.

The Salmon Police Department said officers were serving a search warrant at the home of 34-year-old Coty Jan Frampton and 19-year-old Shanna Lynn Caffero.

Frampton was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms, four separate charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, and an outstanding warrant from another county, according to police.

Caffero was booked into the Lemhi County Jail on charges of delivering meth and possession of meth, officials said.

The Drug Task Force found one .357 handgun and two rifles in Frampton's bedroom. Meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia were all found in the home as well, according to officials.

Police said the stolen property was from a previous burglary.

Frampton and Caffero both lived in the home, but police did not state what their relationship was.

