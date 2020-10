The Nampa Police Department needs help identifying the suspect.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for using a stolen credit at local businesses.

They posted two surveillance photos of the suspect on their Twitter page Friday morning.

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to call Nampa Police at 208-468-5644 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

#CommunityCrimeFighters do you recognize him? He recently used a stolen credit card at several Nampa businesses.

Call and leave a voice mail, 208-468-5644 or contact Crime Stoppers 208-343-COPS(2677) @CSofSWIdaho

refer case # N20-58966#Teamwork #NotInNampa #ExtraEyesandEars pic.twitter.com/Z1P70BnHrT — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) October 2, 2020

