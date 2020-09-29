Eagle police searching for man who attacked elderly couple on the Greenbelt

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police Department is asking the public to assist in a search for a man who attacked an elderly couple on the Greenbelt behind Merill Park on Tuesday.

The couple, an 83-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, asked the man to put his dog on a leash while walking along the Greenbelt. A dispute broke out and the man threw the 83-year-old down an embankment and shoved the woman to the ground.

The suspect is a male in his fifties. He is about six feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. His hair is close-cropped. He was seen wearing a pink shirt and khaki-colored pants at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

