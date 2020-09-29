Boise Police asking for help identifying sexual battery suspect

The investigation has been going on since August with no luck identifying the suspect. BPD is now asking for the public's help.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating a report of sexual battery against a minor. The investigation has been going on since August, with detectives following up on leads including a possible vehicle.

Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect and are now asking for the public's help.

Around 8 p.m. on August 20, a teenage girl was riding her bike on the Greenbelt in the area of Willow Lane when she was approached by a man who used his bike to cause her to crash. The suspect groped and threatened the girl until another bike rider was heard approaching them. The suspect fled at that time.

BPD released a preliminary sketch of the suspect (see above photo).

The suspect is a tall and thin male in his twenties. He is pale white with short blonde hair. At the time of the incident, he was clean-shaven. He is said to have a very prominent "Roman" or hook nose. The bike he was riding was a black mountain bike with large tires.

It is possible he was later seen riding in the passenger seat of a 2006-07 Nissan Murano.

If you have any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), the Crime Stoppers website, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device. You can also contact BDP dispatch at 208-377-6790.

