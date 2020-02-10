Idaho Falls man arrested on child enticement charge

Robert F. LaPier was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday on charges of using the Internet to entice a child.

Robert F. LaPier was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The case was investigated by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit as well as Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The Idaho Attorney General, who oversees the ICAC unit, released no details about what LaPier is accused of doing. A mugshot for the suspect was also not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the exploitation of children is urged to contact local law enforcement, the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Watch more crime news: