Two teens charged in fatal shooting of eastern Idaho man

Police say 68-year-old Larry Powell of Ammon died from a gunshot wound to the head.

AMMON, Idaho — Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of an eastern Idaho man.

Eighteen-year-olds Westley Hightower and Daniel Wood were charged Tuesday in 7th District Court in Bonneville County.

Authorities say Hightower admitted shooting 68-year-old Larry Powell of Ammon on Monday.

Powell was found at his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hightower is the adoptive son of Powell's wife and lived with them in the home.

Authorities say Hightower initially blamed Wood for the shooting.

Wood told authorities that Hightower hated Powell, and that they also planned to kill Hightower's mother my sabotaging her car.

