CALDWELL, Idaho — A 37-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday for the felony crime of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

The prison sentence for Kevin James Adler Jr. includes ten years fixed, and 35 years indeterminate, according to Bryan Taylor, the Canyon County prosecutor.

Judge Gene Petty also ordered Adler to register as a sex offender, give a sample of his DNA to the state's database, have no contact with the victim or any minor children for 50 years, and pay the victim $5,000 for a civil penalty.

Felony charges of lewd conduct were filed after investigators severed Adler a felony warrant in April of 2019 when he was in the Ada County Jail on separate child porn charges, officials said. The Nampa Police Department was given the case after investigators found text conversations on Adler's phone that talked about a sexual encounter with a young girl years before.

Police later determined that Adler molested a six-year-old girl when he was living at an apartment complex in Nampa, according to the Canyon County prosecutor.

“Mr. Adler used his position of trust to molest an innocent young girl, and he continues to be a danger to our community,” Taylor said in a statement. “There is no doubt that he belongs in prison for a long, long time.”

