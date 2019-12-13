BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Boise man was arrested Thursday on three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child.

Boise police say they began investigating Brian Alker back in October after receiving a report that he had sexually assaulted an underage victim.

Alker knew the victim, police said, and made contact with her in a home near Roosevelt and Rose Hill streets. Investigators believe Alker assaulted the victim multiple times.

Alker was arrested Thursday at a home on Franklin Road, and then booked into the Ada County Jail.

Police say he was found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest, prompting several misdemeanor charges in addition to the felony lewd conduct charges.

Based on their investigation, officers believe there may be more victims out there. If you have any information on the case, you're urged to contact Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

