BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A jury has convicted the former sheriff of Lincoln County of sexually abusing an underage girl over the course of nearly a decade.

Rene Rodriguez, 41, was found guilty Nov. 22 of four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of rape.

According to court documents, the abuse began when the victim was 9, and continued until she was 17 years old.

Rodriguez was arrested by Idaho State Police in April, and resigned from his position as sheriff days later. He was convicted of the charges after a four-day trial in Blaine County.

The former sheriff faces up to life in prison at his March 20 sentencing.

Rodriguez is also accused of molesting a different girl in Twin Falls County in 1998, when the child was 4 years old. He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in that case, and is set for trial March 3.

