BOISE, Idaho — A 54-year-old Boise man was arrested on two felony charges of lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child Thursday.

Boise police say they began investigating James Gregory back in September after receiving a report that he had inappropriate contact with a child at a residence on the 3900 block of West Alpine Street.

The neighborhood where the crime happened is located on the Boise Bench next to Morris Hill Cemetery.

The victim was a child in his care, police say. After conducting an investigation, detectives say evidence was found that Gregory did have inappropriate contact with the child.

Gregory often babysat his neighbor's children, officers say.

The investigation gave the authorities reason to believe there may be other victims out there. If you have any information on the case, you're urged to contact Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

