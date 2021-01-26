1 shot in Mountain Home, suspect in custody

Officers say the person shot was taken to a Boise hospital, and is in stable condition.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Mountain Home Monday.

The shooting was reported at a house in the 800 block of North 8th East.

According to the Mountain Home Police Department, officers arrived to find the person who had been shot in front of the home. That victim was rushed to a Boise hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect, who was still at the house, was taken into custody, although it is unclear whether he or she has been charged criminally.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect and victim, or said what led up to the shooting. There is no public threat, police say.

"The Mountain Home Police Department would like to thank Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Ambulance and Elmore County Rescue for their assistance," the department wrote.

