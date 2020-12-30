Man shot to death in Boise, suspect in custody

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning outside an apartment near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he shot and killed a person in Boise.

Devon Josiah Arnold, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to Boise Police, the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside an apartment near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road. Officers from Boise and Meridian responded, along with Ada County Paramedics, to find an adult man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Arnold was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say the victim was with a group of friends at an apartment when Arnold showed up. The man who was killed left the apartment to check on a friend, then was shot near the parking lot, according to investigators.

The victim's identity has not been released, and it is unclear whether he and Arnold knew each other. Police have also not released a motive in the shooting.

Arnold is being held in the Ada County Jail and is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Boise Police. Anyone with information about what happened who has not already spoken with investigators is urged to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

