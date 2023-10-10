Police asking for information on 2 suspects from Meridian car chases and fatal crash

Police say the two men were involved in a theft that led to two high-speed pursuits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects from a fatal series of events Tuesday evening.

Police say the two men were involved in a theft at a store at the Village at Meridian around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they say a third suspect in a car led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on Eagle Road.

The crash killed the third suspect, identified as a white woman by police.

At the same time a the high-speed chase, officers say one of the two men stole a security vehicle at the Village and led officers on another pursuit. That chase also involved Idaho State Police troopers and eventually Oregon State Police as well. No other information has been released yet on the outcome of this pursuit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two men to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Meridian theft suspects 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.