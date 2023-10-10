Critical incident results in fatality on Eagle and Franklin Road, police still looking for suspects

Police said one suspect died in the scene. They are still looking for other suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In press conference by the Meridian Police Department (MPD) Tuesday evening on Oct. 10 at 8:30 p.m., the department explained what happened earlier that evening in regard to an incident that resulted in a fatality.

According to Tracy Basterrechea of the MPD, at around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday evening officers responded to a call involving a white woman and two Hispanic men at The Village in Meridian.

When police arrived they noted the car was stolen. When police pursued the suspects they drove away into oncoming traffic, jumped a median and hit several cars. the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another suspect ran from the crash and stole another vehicle and fled.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-377-6790.

The stolen security vehicle fled westbound on I-84. It is believed to have been involved in a hit and run. Idaho State Police eventually stopped the chase after the car crossed into Oregon. Now it’s being handled by Oregon State Police

KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.