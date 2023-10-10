Pathways of Idaho opens new facility focused on mental and behavioral health for children

The youth center will provide 24-hour service, all year round, no appointments will be needed and the services will be provided at no cost to families.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday was a big day for Pathways of Idaho, an organization that provides mental health services and crisis support to Idaho’s communities.

The organization celebrated the opening of the Pathways Youth Community Support Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 10.



This is the third support center Pathways has, but this is the first center they have opened focused on mental and behavioral health for children. The other two centers are for adults.



Community members that helped get the facility complete gathered at the West Emerald Street location in Boise to celebrate the opening of the youth support center.

The facility will have 25 staff members and have room for 12 youth patients. The center will serve children between 12 and 17 years old.

The facility will have 12 beds, a game room and a quiet room. The patients will get medical assessments, behavioral health assessments and one-on-one time with peer support to help get to the next step.



"When a child is at that crossroads where maybe they are in a situation in their life where they might enter into the system,” Ryan Jones, the Executive Director for Pathways of Idaho, said. “Now we have an opportunity to meet them at that point, get them the resources and get them connected to shift that path into a better direction to giving them the support they need before things start to get out of control.”



The youth center will provide 24-hour service, all year round, no appointments will be needed and the services will be provided at no cost to families.



Jones said, 10 years ago there were a lot of barriers for people trying to get help for a mental health condition like the cost for the services and delayed services.

The goal of the organization is to provide quality and effective services and makes sure families don't have to worry about paying for services and just focus on getting help for their children.

The official opening of the facility will be Oct. 16, 2023.





