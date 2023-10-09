Kayaking accident in Boise River by Eagle Island leaves one person dead

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Monday around 3 p.m.

EAGLE, Idaho — A person has died following a kayak accident on the Boise River close to Duck Alley Rd in Eagle. The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) told KTVB, two people were kayaking in the river close to Eagle Island on Monday around 3 p.m., when one of them hit a tree and capsized.

The other kayaker was able to get out of the water and call 911. The sheriff's office said once deputies arrived, they called in Eagle, Meridian and Middleton Fire Departments to recover the body. The recovery lasted about one hour.

No more information is available at this time. KTVB will update this article.





