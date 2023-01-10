Crash on I-84 involving 10 vehicles leaves traffic backed up for several hours

Police say a semi driver failed to slow for construction traffic. Two people were taken to the hospital.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash on I-84 in Elmore County involving 10 vehi c les stalled traffic for four-and-a-half hours on Sunday. According to Idaho State Police (ISP) around 2:00 p.m., a man driving a semi failed to stop for slowed traffic in a construction zone. Two people were taken to the hospital.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Auburn, Washington driving a 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer was driving west on I-84 when he failed to stop for traffic that had slowed down due to construction and hit nine other vehicles.

ISP listed the following vehicles that were in the crash:

2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Auburn, WA.

2011 Ford Escape driven by a 62-year-old man from Meridian, ID.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40-year-old woman from Boise, ID.

2020 BMW 740 driven by a 42-year-old man from Meridian, ID.

2021 Toyota Highlander driven a 45-year-old woman from Boise, ID.

2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 56-year-old man from Washington, DC.

2023 Kia Niro driven by a 56-year-old woman from Pingree, ID.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 55-year-old woman from Nampa, ID.

2006 Ford F150 driven by a 45-year-old man from Boise, ID.

2022 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 74-year-old man from Boise, ID.

Police said the driver of the Kia and the driver of the Freightliner semi were taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. ISP is investigating the crash.





