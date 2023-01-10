Viewpoint: Idaho Medical Expert, Dr. David Pate

Pate discussed how the science community is following COVID as the general public has lost interest, a byproduct of COVID fatigue.

BOISE, Idaho — Perspective seems to be such a scene setter.

Think about what you have going on this weekend, the plans, the people you get to spend time with.

Feels like a given, just getting to enjoy Boise State Football games, exploring different Idaho towns, perfect fall weather too as of late.

Two years ago, at this time that perspective looked pretty bleak.

Almost exactly two years ago, Idaho was in the thick of crisis standards of care as the COVID pandemic ramped up.



The COVID pandemic overwhelmed Idaho health systems to the point that medical staff, equipment and hospital beds were being rationed for those who were most likely to survive.

For perspective on this time two years ago, the lessons learned, and what we need to know these days in terms of COVID, Idaho medical expert and retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health System Dr. David Pate joins the show.

We talked about how the science community is following COVID as the general public has lost interest, a byproduct of COVID fatigue.

Dr. Pate and host Joe Parris dive into the conversation surrounding medical misinformation and the battle the pandemic presented to the medical community.

Also of note, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent out two notices over the last 10 days about cases of the measles in Nampa.



Dr. Pate explains the community concerns and reality we face in Idaho with lower vaccination rates.

Viewpoint airs on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m., on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7.





