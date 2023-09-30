Meridian Fire, Police Departments demonstrate community safety during Public Safety Day

The event offered an opportunity for families to see what first responders do, and learn about how to stay safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a first responder?

From traffic patrols, to narcotics enforcement and first aid - there is a lot that goes into being a police officer or firefighter.

On Saturday, Meridian's Fire and Police Departments hosted Public Safety Day to give the community an inside-look at what our first responders do.

Public Safety Day is an annual event with live demonstrations from the two departments. The event also serves as an opportunity for families to learn from public safety employees about how to keep them and their loved ones safe.

CPR, cooking safety, and smoke detectors were some of the topics families learned about during Public Safety Day, along with a live fire demonstration from Meridian Fire, and a canine demonstration from Meridian Police.

The two agencies collaborate together to put on the event every year.

"We have a great working relationship, we really depend on each other," Herb Griffin, public education specialist for the Meridian Fire Department said. "We depend on each other in the field for many different things, nd it's a great symbiotic relationship. So it's really great to work with these guys and to be able to put this on together."

The two departments invited the public to come check out Fire Station One - all as a way to give back to the community and encourage conversations around household safety.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to have the community come to us and learn all the things that we can teach them - as much as we can in the short time they are here - about how to keep themselves safe, how to call us if they need us, the types of things that we do," Griffin said. "And really just give them a chance to get to know us a little better."





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.