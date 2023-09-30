Town Hall briefing in Twin Falls about quagga mussel invasion, treatment

An adult mussel was found near Shoshone Falls and samples suggest there's a population of the mussel larvae in that area.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is holding a public town hall meeting in Twin Falls to discuss the invasion of the quagga mussel and how the department plans to treat it. The event is Sunday, Oct. 1 at the City of Twin Falls Council Chambers from 5 to 6 p.m. People can also livestream the meeting here.

"Since the discovery of quagga mussel larvae in the Mid-Snake River, ISDA has been dedicated to an aggressive approach for treatment. Quagga mussels pose a major threat to Idaho's water systems, native species, agriculture, utilities and more. ISDA, along with many other agencies and stakeholders have finalized a treatment plan," a news release stated.

The meeting is to inform the public about the mussel. The ISDA stated that an adult mussel was found near Shoshone Falls and samples suggest there's a population of the mussel larvae in that area. The department said they haven't found any larvae upriver from the Twin Falls Dam or past Centennial Park.

People can learn more about the quagga mussel invasion at idaho.gov/quagga.





