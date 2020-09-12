Garden City Police arrest 18-year-old man, 2 boys for armed robbery

The victim told police that three males came into their home, pulled out a gun and demanded some of their property.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — An 18-year-old man and two male children are facing armed robbery charges after police identified them as the suspects in a robbery that happened a home off of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Chinden Boulevard in Garden City.

Garden City Police say they responded at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to an armed robbery that happened on the 400 block of E. 44th Street. The victim told police that three males came into their home, pulled out a gun and demanded items from them.

The victim then told police that the three suspects drove off with their stolen property.

Officials said officers were able to find the suspects' vehicle nearby, with the help of the Boise Police Department.

After the detectives' initial investigation, 18-year-old Landon Hale and two male juveniles were arrested on armed robbery charges. Hale was booked into the Ada County Jail and the boys were booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.

Garden City Police did not provide any further details about the two juvenile suspects or what items the three suspects stole from the home.

