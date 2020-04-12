Boise police investigating robbery on Fairview Avenue

The suspect has not yet been located by police.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday morning. A man was caught on security footage at a MoneyTree on Fairview Avenue.

Boise police officers responded to a report of a robbery around 11 a.m. at the 6400 block of West Fairview Avenue. Reports indicated the suspect had a weapon and left the MoneyTree with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect but were unable to locate him at that time.

Photos of the suspect were released by Boise Police Dept. He was seen wearing a red hat with yellow text, a dark jacket and light pants.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

