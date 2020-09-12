Anne Frank Memorial in Boise vandalized with swastika stickers

The pro-nazi symbol was put up at several locations within the memorial.

BOISE, Idaho — A popular human rights memorial in Boise was vandalized overnight Wednesday with stickers depicting pro-Nazi symbols.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights said stickers with swastika symbols were placed throughout the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Downtown Boise overnight on Wednesday.

The signs read "We are everywhere."

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Wassmuth Center said "I fear for what is happening to our community."

The vandalism comes hours after hundreds of protesters shut down Central Districts Health's board meeting in which members were scheduled to vote on a public health order that would have required masks to be worn in public and would have prohibited gatherings of ten or more people.

However, that meeting was canceled shortly after it began as protesters were at the homes of at least three board members, including Diana Lachiondo.

Lachiondo left the meeting in tears, saying her 12-year-old son was home alone with protesters banging on the door.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the decision to end the meeting for safety reasons.

"The temperature has risen to a point that wasn't safe," she said in a statement Tuesday night.

The meeting has not been rescheduled.

Vandalism at Anne Frank Memorial in Boise 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5