Police shoot and kill Idaho Falls man

Blackfoot Police, Bingham County Sheriff's Office and Fort Hall Police were involved, Idaho State Police are investigating.

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man who was wanted for eluding law enforcement, kidnapping, and aggravated assault was shot by police following a chase and crash. Idaho State Police are investigating.

Blackfoot Police Department located the suspect's vehicle on Wednesday, April 12 around 12:30 p.m. According to police, the man drove away from police and was pursued by Blackfoot Police, Bingham County Sheriff's Office, and Fort Hall Police. He crashed his vehicle on the ramp connecting U.S. 91 and southbound Interstate 15. Police said they fired multiple shots at the man and struck him. He died later at the hospital.

Police said there were also two passengers in the car that had, "non life-threatening injuries," and were taken to the hospital. There is no more information at this time.

Idaho State Police said that U.S. 91 and the onramp from U.S. 91 to Interstate 15 is closed due to the investigation. They said they do not know when the road will be open but want people to take alternate routes.

