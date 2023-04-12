Live updates: More police testimony in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo is back on the stand Wednesday.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo was on the witness stand for six hours on Tuesday, and he is back on the stand today as the defense team continues their cross examination.

Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, sits in court wearing a black blazer and taking notes. She is charged with the murder of her children, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in relation to Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7.

Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged with the same crimes. The children's bodies were found buried in his backyard in 2020.

On Tuesday, Hermosillo gave graphic, haunting testimony about finding the children's bodies and the excavation process to be able to lay them to rest.

For a full recap of Tuesday's proceedings, click here.

Live updates

Update 9:45 a.m.: The next witness was Lieutenant Jared Willmore with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He monitored jailhouse phone calls. The prosecution plays the phone call between Vallow and Daybell on June 9, 2020, when the children's bodies were discovered.

Daybell tells her police are searching the property and Vallow tells him to pray. "We'll see what transpires," Daybell tells her. Vallow later says "I love you."

Update 9:00 a.m.: Hermosillo is subject to cross examination by Lori Vallow's defense attorney, John Thomas. Thomas asks Hermosillo about how many people were at the burial site, who was there and who uncovered Tylee Ryan's skull and teeth. Hermosillo replies he doesn't know, but he was there to witness it all. Thomas also asks about planks of wood found on Chad Daybell's property -- "Did you find any of these in your searches of the apartments of Lori Vallow, Alex Cox or Melani Pawlowski?"

"I wasn't looking for those things at the time," Hermosillo said.

Vallow was taking notes. She is wearing a black blazer and watching Hermosillo testify.

Rob Wood, the Madison County prosecutor, is asking Hermosillo questions on redirect. Hermosillo once again explains Vallow told police her son was with her friend Melanie Gibb in Arizona watching Frozen 2. Police followed up with her, JJ Vallow was not with her, so police got a warrant the next day.

Thomas previously inquired about the Rexburg PD not following up on every tip through their hotline while the children were missing. Wood asks about this -- "Were there psychics that called?"

Hermosillo says yes. Some of these tips were not credible, he tells Wood.

"But you followed up on every tip?" Wood asks.

Hermosillo replies, "Yes."

