Lori Vallow Daybell trial live updates: Opening statements begin

They have a jury. They have their witnesses. Opening statements are now underway in the trial of the "doomsday mom."

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Opening statements are underway in the Lori Vallow / Lori Vallow Daybell trial, the "doomsday mom" accused of murdering her two children.

Prosecutors are expected to call their first witnesses Monday in the trial that will last from 8-10 weeks. Because the state has the burden of proof, they will be first in line to present their case.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, in eastern Idaho. Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders and will be tried separately in Ada County at a date still to be determined. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty against Vallow but it was later taken off the table by a judge as a way to sanction the prosecution for late discovery disclosure.

She could face up to life in prison if found guilty by a jury of her peers, which consists of 10 men and 8 women.

Live updates

Update 10:56 a.m.: "Lori was a good, responsible mother."

Defense attorney Jim Archibald tells the jury Lori Vallow Daybell has an alibi for the deaths of her children and Tammy Daybell. When the children went missing, Vallow Daybell was in her apartment, Archibald says. He claims the children were murdered in Alex Cox's apartment, who is Vallow Daybell's brother. When Tammy Daybell was found dead, Vallow Daybell was in Hawaii, Archibald said.

"We haven't been able to agree on what happened and we need you to decide it," Archibald says to the jury. "This charge is saying they’re not sure what happened, but they want you to be sure."

Archibald tells the jury any reasonable doubt whatsoever means they must find his client innocent.

Update 10:15 a.m.: "Money. Power. Sex."

That's what this case is about, the state tells the jury.

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake lays out entire timeline of the couple's relationship -- Vallow met Chad Daybell at a conference in Utah, where Daybell was sharing his religious books as an author. They later began an affair.

Blake says, "It didn't matter what obstacle she had to remove to get what she wanted… If it was a person it didn't matter who.”

Blake says in Chad Daybell's backyard, Tylee Ryan was found "charred" and what was left of her was a mass of tissue and bone. JJ Vallow was found duct taped in garbage bags. Tammy Daybell was found "cold" and her death was later determined to be asphyxiation, the state said. The jury and audience sees photos of JJ Vallow's body, as well as Tammy Daybell's autopsy photo.

Blake said that Vallow began prayer and energy work on people that were "dark" and "evil." These people were her children and Tammy Daybell, Blake says. "When the castings didn't work, the common theme was the body had to be destroyed."

Blake says there were "no known actions" when Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow went missing. “The defendant said (JJ) was dark, he was possessed.” Blake later says that Vallow told her friend JJ was with his grandmother, Kay Woodcock, when he went missing -- but, Woodcock was the one that reported his disappearance to law enforcement, she said.

The couple later married in November of 2019, while the children were still missing. Blake says that Vallow was still sending money to her other child, Colby Ryan, from Tylee Ryan's phone that she had.

Blake also says many neighbors and friends met Daybell's new wife, who never mentioned she had children.

Update 9:17 a.m.: The jury has been sworn in. They are not allowed to text, blog or talk about the trial with anyone including other jurors. They are also not allowed to watch or read the news. Vallow is wearing glasses, a black blazer with a white shirt and her hair is curled.

The prosecution consists of Lindsey Blake, of Fremont County; Rob Wood, of Madison County; and Rachel Smith of Missouri who is an attorney assisting the prosecution. The defense consists of Vallow's two attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas.

