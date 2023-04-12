Filer couple found dead at Miracle Hot Springs

The cause of death remains under investigation, but may be drowning, the Twin Falls County coroner said.

BUHL, Idaho — The Twin Falls County coroner is investigating the deaths of a husband and wife who were found unresponsive at Miracle Hot Springs.

85-year-old Robert Berentz and 80-year-old Karen Woolley-Berentz of Filer had rented a private room at the hot springs. Staff who checked on them during their stay found them face down floating in the water, Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said.

Turley also said both were pulled out of the water for potential CPR, "which was not performed."

The cause of death is listed as pending, but a possible drowning, Turley said in an email to KTVB.

Idaho authorities are working with police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to complete family notifications.

