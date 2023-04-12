Major avalanche blocks Idaho Highway 21

The highway is closed between Grandjean and Banner Summit, the 12-mile stretch dubbed "Avalanche Alley."

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — State Highway 21 is closed in both directions from Grandjean to Banner Summit due to a "major avalanche," the Idaho Transportation Department reported Wednesday morning.

The closure is in the 12-mile stretch of Highway 21 known as "Avalanche Alley," as about 90% of avalanches that affect highway travel in Idaho happen there. The closure cuts off the main route between Lowman and Stanley.

ITD indicates the highway will remain closed Wednesday, and crews will reassess conditions at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

As warmer weather leads to snowmelt, natural and human-triggered wet snow avalanches are possible where sunshine or heat melt frozen surface crusts, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center warns.

Updated: Major Avalanche on SH-21 Both Directions from MM (93.7) to MM (105.5). All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/GwEb4TEnlC — Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) April 12, 2023

