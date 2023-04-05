Crews unbury Idaho's Highway 75 following Galena Summit avalanche

After State Highway 75 was buried with up to 20 feet of snow from a March 15 avalanche at Galena Summit, ITD crews worked for 31-straight hours to clear the way.

BOISE, Idaho — Record snowfall across the Gem State this spring put clean-up crews with the Idaho Transportation Department into overdrive, especially in the south-central mountains.

On March 15, a massive slide hit State Highway 75 at Galena Summit, located along with Big Wood River north of the Sun Valley area. In a Facebook post, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said crews worked 31-straight hours to clear the highway following the avalanche.

The slide accumulated snow as deep as 20 feet in some areas near Galena Summit last month, according to ITD.

In March, ITD launched a company-wide photo contest to tell its story and the effort it puts in to keep the Gem State safe. Dakota, who has worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for more than six years, claimed first place in the contest with an eye-opening picture of the Galena Summit avalanche clean-up work:

"My favorite part of the job is I really enjoy the work we do. I would have to say my absolute favorite thing is snow removal," Dakota said in ITD's Facebook post. "I have a great team and enjoy working with all of them."

Idaho is fortunate to have folks who enjoy snow removal like Dakota, especially when 20 feet of snow covers a mountain highway in mid-March!

