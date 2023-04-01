Idaho governor signs bill banning gender affirming care for transgender minors

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill on Tuesday that would ban transgender minors from accessing gender affirming care.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill on Tuesday evening that would ban transgender minors from accessing gender affirming care.

H71, "The Vulnerable Child Protective Act" bans gender affirming care for minors in the state of Idaho and bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving any type of hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help with transitioning. The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

It also bans gender confirmation surgeries for minors, but there is no evidence to suggest those surgeries currently take place in Idaho for people under 18.

"In signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies, However. as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children," Little's transmittal letter stated.

If a doctor did prescribe these hormones or blockers, they could be charged with a felony and face up to 10 years of prison time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), an organization of 67,000 primary care doctors and specialists, recommend gender affirming care as a way to treat children who are struggling with gender dysphoria. AAP states in regard to gender affirming care: "Providers work together to destigmatize gender variance, promote the child’s self-worth, facilitate access to care, educate families, and advocate for safer community spaces where children are free to develop and explore their gender."

Mostly conservative supporters of the bill argue banning the care for transgender minors is necessary to prevent infertility and "genital mutilation."

Those who voiced in opposition to the bill, some Idaho Republican lawmakers and all Idaho Democrat lawmakers, say this will effectively lead to more suicides among trans teens and is a method of government overreach into parental decisions for the health of their children.

The Senate previously passed the bill on March 27.

