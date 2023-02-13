Nampa man goes back to jail the same day as he was released after crime spree

He stole a car, crashed it and tried to run from police.

NAMPA, Idaho — According to the Nampa Police Department, Joshua Dylan Jensen, 27, of Nampa was taken back into custody on the same day that he had been released from jail. He stole a car, led police on a chase, crashed the car and then tried to run from police.

"Some will ask, 'Where is the accountability?' I'm here to tell you it's with the hard working, committed police officers willingly risking their lives every day to protect those they serve. The judicial system is failing our community too often. I am willing to consider second chances in most instances, but when do the extra chances stop? If criminals aren't learning from their mistakes, they should be paying for them by being in custody," Chief Joe Huff said.

Nampa Police said that Jenson stole a car that had been left running outside of a gas station off of N. Franklin Road around 6:30 p.m. Police then found the car and tried to pull him over, but he drove faster and reckless. Jenson eventually crashed the car into another driver near the intersection of Karcher and Franklin. After the crash he tried to run away but was caught by police.

According to police, there were, "some non life-threatening injuries." Jenson was charged with grand theft, aggravated assault, reckless driving, felony eluding a police officer, leaving the scene and resisting and obstructing an officer. He was booked into Canyon County Jail.

Nampa Police said he has an extensive record and he had just been released earlier that day when two warrants he had were rejected or voided by legal procedure.

