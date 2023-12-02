BREAKING CHAINS: A Nampa nonprofit works to help at-risk teens get GED's and choose a better life

Breaking Chains Academy's Luis Granados says the doors are always open for any teenager who needs a safe place to land. The goal? To put them on a path to success.

NAMPA, Idaho — Have you heard of Breaking Chains Academy in Nampa? It's a nonprofit where troubled or at-risk teenagers can earn a GED, and get a fresh start in their lives.

Luis Granados is the Executive Director, and a former student at Breaking Chains. He's lived it.

"My mission for these kids is to show them that are great, show them they are loved despite past decisions, what they look like, where they come from, and expose their potential," Luis Granados said. "I want to show them their potential, so they can become productive members of this community and leaders of this community."

We met up with one of Breaking Chains recent graduates, Jose Hernandez. He's now a barber at Uppercuts in Caldwell.

"I love it, I love it, yeah," Hernandez said. "Honestly, I never planned on being a barber.

He grew up on Nampa's northside, and says he was surrounded with gang activity.

"I didn't really have role models, The environment I was in was drugs, gang activity, just like a bunch of stuff going on like that. When you grow up just knowing that, it's like you grow up and that's the only thing you know," Hernandez told KTVB. "Yeah, I did get into a lot of trouble."

Hernandez was shot three times, and was in and out of juvenile corrections. He says he gave up on high school. But, everything changed when he walked into Breaking Chains.

"Everybody would say it felt like a home there, you walk in that door, and then you are accepted already," Hernandez said.

That's where he met Luis Granados. He has been working at Breaking Chains since 2016, and became Executive Director in 2018. He can relate to Hernandez' troubled past.

"I do have to admit that some of my earliest memories here in Nampa were gang involvement, it was all that was around me, it was all I knew so I figured it was the path I had to take," Granados said. "I looked all around me and saw my friends either being incarcerated or losing their lives. For us, I thought that was it, I thought that's where our journey ended. I did end up doing some time, I was incarcerated at the age of 19, I was actually looking at 15 years in prison."

Fortunately for Granados, Judge Deborah Bail gave him a second chance. She saw his potential. He says he'll never forget her.

"Because she gave me that second opportunity, I now feel that I'm in a space and in a role to give other people their second opportunity," Granados said.

That's exactly what he's doing here at Breaking Chains. Bringing teenagers in, and putting them on a new path.

"We're best known for our education services, we do offer a GED and HSE curriculum. That's what we are known for, but this place is something different for everyone. So when somebody comes in, it's whatever they need for that day. If they need a place to take a nap, then that's what we are for them that day, if this is the place to test, then we are that. Regardless, if they are showing up with gang affiliation, addiction, homelessness, they deserve that love care and guidance right off the bat. They start to trust you," Granados said. "We know that the most powerful medicine we have is love."

Granados gave us a tour of the small Nampa building that houses Breaking Chains. It's a one classroom facility.

"When the students come in they will take placement tests, and those tests will tell us where they are academically. We'll curate a study plan just for them," Granados said. "Last year we ended with 34 graduates, this year we're aiming at 40."

Breaking Chains also has a fully stocked kitchen, so students have access to a meal whenever they need one.

"Because of awesome donors in the community we have been able to keep food in there, they stay focused because their stomachs are full and not empty. We take a lot of pride in keeping that stocked with food," Granados said.

The building is leased from the Nampa Housing Authority. Breaking Chains is funded by community organizations, donors and one of their biggest supporters is the Idaho State Police.

"ISP loves our program, they believe in our program, they believe in the kids," Granados said. "I love that relationship, and to be able to tell the community that look, Idaho State Police cares about you."

They offer life lessons like cooking, art classes, there's a small lounge where students can play pool. They even have a recording studio. The tutors and mentors connect with the kids through activities.

We met Graduate Reymundo Reyna while we were at Breaking Chains. He says the program changed him for the better. His goal? To sell real estate.

"If I'm not at work, I'm at home, I'm not on the streets any more," Reyna said. "Luis is a teacher, a mentor, a father figure, a role model. I felt welcomed right away."

We also came across graduate Nyemah Martinez, she was painting a mural on one of the walls.

"It's of the Virgin Mary," Martinez explained.

She's now in cosmetology school, but she keeps coming back to Breaking Chains. It just feels like home, and graduates are always welcomed back at any time.

"When I came here I had just gotten out of juvenile detention," Martinez said. "I got in trouble. I ended up coming here, and I kept on coming here until I got my GED. Then I graduated and kept coming here and I finally decided to start painting this."

Granados says being a part of Breaking Chains has been life changing.

"Just being surrounded by these kids has completely changed my life," Granados said. "It didn't take long for me to realize that being here, I wasn't changing them, they were changing me. These kids are the future leaders of our community, and they are going to make a difference here."

Jose Hernandez said Granados saved his life.

"Don't ever think that Luis won't understand you, because he's been through all of it, you know? He saves lives for sure, he saved me," Hernandez said. "Without him, I wouldn't be where I'm at right now. I would be incarcerated, or dead. Honestly."

Granados is so proud of Jose, and how he's creating a new life.

"When I think about Jose, it's hard not to get emotional," Granados said. "Did he have some bad days, he did. But he got through them. It just fills me with emotion to see where he's at, because I know he's off to great things, I know one day he will have his own barber shop in Canyon County and I look forward to that day."

"All I know is that our doors are open, and they will stay open," Granados told KTVB.

Luis Granados also has big vision for the future. Expansion. If Breaking Chains can secure more funding, they can help even more people in cities across Idaho.

Remember that judge Granados told us about? The one that took a chance on him? That was Judge Deborah Bail. Bail was a judge for the Fourth Judicial District of Idaho. When Bail was appointed to the court in 1983 by Governor John Evans, she became the first woman to serve as a district judge in Idaho. She retired from the court on May 31, 2021.

KTVB's Maggie O'Mara contacted her, and told her about Granados' story. She was so impressed by his accomplishments, she called him and had the chance to tour Breaking Chains Academy. Luis was able to thank her in person, and show her what he has done with that second chance. It was such a special day for Granados, a day when life came full circle.

