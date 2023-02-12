Caldwell Police arrest man after he assaults officers

The man was originally pulled over for a traffic stop.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police pulled Sergio Rodriguez over for a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 11, around 7 p.m. According to police, after the stop, Rodriguez was "unreasonably agitated" and once he got out of the car was combative towards the arresting officers.

"Once officers placed Rodriguez in handcuffs he began to kick at officers and further resist. He was then transported to West Valley ER to be checked out. At the ER, he continued to resist and was violent with hospital staff," a press release stated. "Shortly thereafter, while officers were placing Rodriguez back into the patrol vehicle, he began to kick the windows of the vehicle. During this violent encounter with Rodriguez, he spat in the eyes and mouth(s) of officers, physically kicked them and was very aggressive to the hospital staff."

According to Caldwell Police, no one was hurt and the press release stated that the officers used, "the minimal amount of reasonable force necessary to overcome his resistance and defend themselves."

Rodriguez is charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

“If you think you’re going to fight my officers and win, you are highly confused and wrong. Not sure why people think it’s ok to spit on other human beings, let alone police officers who are doing their job to keep you safe. Mr. Rodriguez is a disgusting individual who is not worth any more attention than we are already giving him. I’m proud of my officers who showed commendable restraint during this violent predatory attack,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police said.

