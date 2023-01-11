Dirty laundry: Meridian woman is indicted for embezzling over $1.7 million

The Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District faces multiple charges.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Catherine Skidmore from Meridian, aged 55, who was the Secretary-Treasurer for the Black Canyon Irrigation District (BCID), has been indicted for embezzling at least $1,792,000. She is charged with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering.

Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer for the district from 2014 to 2022. BCID is a public entity that handles irrigation water in western Idaho and is controlled by landowners. Allegedly, she opened a Local Government Investment Pool account and then transferred funds to herself.

Her trial is set for March 13. If she's convicted, she could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.

Watch more Local News: