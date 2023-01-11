ISP: driver's medical emergency caused fatal crash

A Mountain Home man was found dead at the scene following single-vehicle incident that ISP believe may have been due to the driver experiencing a medical emergency.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-84 in Gooding County at milepost 161.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, ISP responded to an incident at approximately 6:29 a.m.

According to ISP, a 58-year-old man from Mountain Home was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed over the median and traveled through the westbound lanes, before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP said that troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency while driving.

However, that is unconfirmed.

The coroner's office is in the process of determining the cause and manner of death, as well as the driver's identity.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.