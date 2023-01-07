Boise man arrested after crashing into building, firing at officers

Justin Malek faces four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired towards officers Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — 39-year-old Justin Malek is facing four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired "multiple rounds" towards responding officers Friday afternoon.

According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Malek crashed into the HVAC unit of the building located on South Curtis Road, near the intersection of West Cassia Street.

Police said Malek then threatened a person near the crash with a "large chain." When officers responded around 4:30 p.m., Malek took out a gun and fired towards police with multiple rounds, according to Saturday's news release.

After distancing themselves from the armed Boise man, police said Malek eventually gave obeyed orders and surrendered.

The suspect, bystanders and responding officers were not injured in the altercation. Boise Police said the neighborhood nearby was checked to ensure there were no injuries from the gunfire.

Malek was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before he was booked into the Ada County Jail on the following felony charges: Two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, aggravated assault and malicious injury to property.

