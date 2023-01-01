Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84

Update: A 32-year-old Meridian man was hit by a Buick and a Freightliner semi after he was seen running on I-84 Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road – for more than two hours. According to Idaho 511, the crash was cleared at 2:25 p.m.

Idaho State Police said the 32-year-old Meridian man died at the scene of the crash Saturday.

ISP did not report if the Buick's driver – a 77-year-old Meridian man – or the Freightliner's driver – a 66-year-old Caldwell man – were injured in the incident.

At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, ISP reported I-84 was closed in both directions in Caldwell between US 20 and Exit 33 due to another crash. The left westbound and eastbound lanes remained close for more than an hour, before the incident was cleared around 4 p.m.

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) cameras showed traffic backed up severely on eastbound I-84 at Ten Mile Road Saturday afternoon at the time of the closures:

